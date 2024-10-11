Kullu To Kota, Here Are Top 8 Destinations For Dussehra Celebrations

This year, Dussehra will be observed on October 12, Saturday.

Dussehra, which is also known as Vijaya Dashami, is celebrated every year to commemorate the triumph of good over evil as Lord Ram killed Ravana on this day. This year, the festival will be observed on October 12, Saturday. The word Dussehra is derived from two Sanskrit words - dasha, which means ten, and hara translates to defeat. The festival is celebrated in full swing across the nation. In many parts of India, effigies of Ravana are burned to signify the destruction of evil. It also signifies new beginnings and prosperity, with many people starting new ventures or journeys on this auspicious day.

Now, as Dussehra 2024 is just around the corner, here are the 8 best places to celebrate the festival with your friends and family

Kullu, Himachal Pradesh

In Kullu, Dussehra is a grand celebration. Kullu Dussehra became an international event in 1972 and is attended by approximately 400,000 to 500,000 people from around the world. The highlight is the week-long fair, which begins on Vijya Dashmi. Colourful processions with deities from nearby villages are carried on beautifully decorated chariots. The local people, dressed in traditional attire, join in with joy. At the end of the week, the idols are immersed in the Beas River.

Mysuru, Karnataka

Mysuru Dussehra, also known as Dasara, is a royal festival celebrating the victory of truth over evil. Dasara is a 10-day festival in the region culminating on Vijayadashami or the tenth day. The festival traces its roots to the Wadiyar dynasty, which established the tradition of celebrating Dasara in Mysuru in the 16th century.

The Mysuru Dasara is known for its processions, featuring elaborately decorated elephants, traditional music and various cultural performances. It attracts tourists and devotees from across the globe.

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

In Varanasi, Dussehra is celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm. The Ramlila of Ramnagar, held on the banks of the Ganges, is one of the oldest and most renowned performances. In 2008, UNESCO declared Ramnagar's Ramlila one of the "Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity". What makes the celebration particularly special here is that the entire city transforms into an open-air theatre. It spans over a month and is a significant cultural event, where local actors depict the life of Lord Rama, leading to the grand burning of Ravana's effigies.

Delhi

In Delhi, Dussehra is celebrated with great fervour, especially in the form of Ramlila performances held at various locations like the Ramlila Maidan and Red Fort grounds. The highlight here is the burning of huge effigies of Ravana along with the effigies of his son Meghnad, and brother Kumbhakaran, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. In Delhi, each locality also organises its own Ramleela, creating a festive atmosphere across the city.

Kota, Rajasthan

Kota is famous for its Dussehra Mela, a grand celebration that includes both religious rituals and cultural events. Every year, thousands of people gather at the city's famous Dussehra Mela ground, where the grand fair takes place. The highlight of the Kota Dussehra is the burning of gigantic effigies of Ravana, his brother Kumbhkaran, and his son Meghnad. These effigies, often standing several stories tall, are filled with firecrackers and are set ablaze by the king, lighting up the night sky with fireworks and cheers from the crowd.

Bastar, Chhattisgarh

Bastar Dussehra, celebrated in the tribal region of Bastar in Chhattisgarh, is one of the longest Dussehra festivals in the country, lasting over 45 days. Unlike the typical narrative of Ram defeating Ravana, this festival has no connection to the Ramayana. Instead, it is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Danteshwari, the local deity of Bastar, and other tribal gods and goddesses. The cultural importance of Bastar Dussehra lies in its ability to unite the diverse tribes of Bastar, showcasing their traditional customs, music, and dance in a grand celebration of devotion and community spirit.

Nashik, Maharashtra

Dussehra in Nashik is renowned for its grand Dussehra celebrations. People gather at the city's famous Ramkund Ghat to immerse idols of Lord Rama, Sita, and Laxmana in the Godavari River. The ten-day festival features processions, cultural events, and colourful Rangoli decorations. The highlight is the Ravan Dahan, where a massive effigy of Ravana is set ablaze, symbolizing the victory of good over evil.

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

Every year, the city of Ayodhya, considered the birthplace of Lord Ram, comes alive with vibrant festivities on the occasion of Dussehra. The city's Ravan Dahan celebration is a spectacle unlike any other, attracting millions of devotees and tourists from across the globe. The city is decked up with colourful decorations, and towering effigies of Ravan, Kumbhakarna, and Meghnad are erected at various locations.