Dussehra 2024: Best Holiday Destinations For Weekend

Mall Road during Snowfall.

As Dussehra approaches, people seeking a short escape from their busy routines can consider several relaxing destinations near Delhi NCR. Here are some affordable options for a rejuvenating getaway.

Ranikhet

Just a few hours away from Delhi, Ranikhet is perfect for couples looking for serene nature walks and the tranquil beauty of the Himalayas. The destination offers budget-friendly accommodations.

Dalhousie

Another picturesque option is Dalhousie, known for its breathtaking landscapes and peaceful ambience, ideal for romantic strolls and affordable lodging.

Shimla

With its charming cafes and stunning views, Shimla remains a classic choice. Enjoy the cool mountain air and various accommodation options suited for couples.

Ooty

For those willing to travel a bit further, Ooty's misty hills and lush tea gardens create a romantic atmosphere, perfect for a quick getaway.

Mahabaleshwar

Renowned for its pleasant climate and strawberry plantations, Mahabaleshwar is an excellent spot for couples seeking a refreshing escape.

Udaipur

Lastly, Udaipur's enchanting lakes and majestic palaces offer couples a memorable experience. The city boasts scenic views and reasonably priced stays.

These destinations provide the perfect backdrop for couples to unwind and reconnect during the festive season.

Jaipur

Known as the Pink City, Jaipur boasts stunning palaces and forts like Hawa Mahal and Amer Fort. Explore the local bazaars for handicrafts.

Rishikesh

Ideal for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts, Rishikesh offers yoga retreats, river rafting, and scenic views along the Ganges.

Nainital

A beautiful hill station with a serene lake, Nainital is perfect for boating and trekking. Enjoy panoramic views from Naina Peak.



Lansdowne



A quaint hill station, Lansdowne is less crowded and offers picturesque views, trekking trails, and peaceful nature walks.