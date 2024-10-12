Dussehra 2024: Lord Rama's Triumph Over Ravana Reverberates Today

This is a photo of Ravan's effigy being burned at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi last year.

Vijayadashami, widely known as Dussehra, marks the conclusion of the Navratri festival and is celebrated with numerous traditions and rituals across India. This auspicious day commemorates the victory of good over evil, drawing its significance from the epic Ramayana, particularly the triumph of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravana, who had kidnapped Lord Rama's wife, Sita.

The defeat of Ravana symbolises the victory of righteousness. The celebrations feature the immersion of clay idols of deities like Durga, Lakshmi, Saraswati, Ganesha, and Kartikeya into water bodies, accompanied by music and chants. In many regions, effigies of Ravana are burned amid fireworks, representing the destruction of evil.

Vijayadashami also serves as a precursor to Diwali, the festival of lights, which follows 20 days later. Wishes shared during this time emphasise the desire for a prosperous future and the removal of obstacles.

Expressions of goodwill resonate through various messages, such as:

Happy Dussehra! May the burning of Ravana's effigy rid you of all worries.

Wishing you happiness and peace this Dussehra!

Burn away all negativity along with the effigy of Ravana this Dussehra!

Prominent quotes reflecting the spirit of Dussehra include:

Let us celebrate the victory of righteousness over wrongdoing, truth over deception, and light over darkness." - Swami Vivekananda

"Dussehra reminds us that in the end, truth and righteousness will always prevail." - APJ Abdul Kalam

As families and friends come together to celebrate this festive occasion, the spirit of Dussehra fills hearts with love, joy, and strength. Happy Dussehra to everyone!