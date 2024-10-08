At 211 Feet, Delhi's Ravan Effigy Claimed To Be Tallest In India

This year, Dussehra will be observed on October 12. (Representational pic)

Ahead of Dusshera on Saturday, the Sri Ram Lila Society has claimed to have erected the tallest Ravan effigy in India, standing at an impressive height of 211 feet in Sector 10 of Dwarka. According to news agency ANI, the committee said that to ensure the success of the event, they conducted auditions for over 400 artists from across Delhi NCR, selecting fresh talent. The society also stated that it took 4 months to prepare and install this structure.

Speaking to ANI, the Chairman of the organising committee, Rajesh Gehlot, said, "As we can see, sin is increasing in the society so this effigy is depicting the increasing sins and we will burn them all on Dusherra, that is, on October 12, 2024."

Mr Gehlot said that they have sent an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders as well, for the event. "We have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ceremony and we are hopeful for positive reply. We have sent the invitation to other BJP leaders as well," Mr Gehlot said.

Further, the committee chairman shared that the theme of this year's Ramleela decorations and events is inspired by the old Ram Mandir temple in Ayodhya, which was demolished. The entry gates are designed in the style of South Indian temples, known as "Gopuram".

Mr Gehlot also highlighted that they strive to present Ramleela in the most beautiful way possible, with careful attention to decorations and artist performance.

Amid these celebrations, the committee has heightened the security, with over 50 Delhi Police personnel, 200 volunteers and 100 plus civil officers safeguarding the venue, ANI reported.

Dussehra, which is also known as Vijaya Dashami, is celebrated every year to commemorate the triumph of good over evil as Lord Ram killed Ravana on this day. The word Dussehra is derived from two Sanskrit words - dasha, which means ten, and hara translates to defeat.

As per Hindu mythology, it was on this day when Lord Rama defeated Ravana, the King of Lanka. Ravana is also known as Dashmukha, which means 10 heads. Each head, as per belief, highlights a distinct quality - Mada (Pride), Ghrina (Hate), Kama (Lust), Bhaye (Fear), Moha (Attachment), Krodha (Anger), Ahankar (Ego), Lobha (Greed), Jaddata (Insensibility) and Irshya (Envy).

The festival is celebrated in full swing across the nation, by burning effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnath. This year, Dussehra will be observed on October 12.