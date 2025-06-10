Video: Delhi Man, His 2 Children Jump Off Building To Escape Fire, Die

A fire broke out on the eighth and ninth floors of a high-rise in Delhi's Dwarka, with smoke and fire engulfing a house. Three people - A 35-year-old man and his two children - died in the incident after they jumped off the building to escape the fire. The horrifying incident was caught on camera.

The fire broke out on the eighth and ninth floors of the Shapath Society, near the MRV School in Dwarka Sector-13. Thirty-five-year-old Yash Yadav and his two children, aged 10 and 12, jumped off the building, the video showed.

The fire engulfed the entire top floor. A person wearing a black t-shirt jumped from the balcony. The man and his children stood on the edge of the balcony as flames raged through the windows. Later, one more person jumped, and then the third person jumped but hit a ledge on the floor below.

The two children were declared dead at Aakash Hospital. Yash Yadav, aged 35 years, died at the IGI Hospital. Mr Yadav was involved in the flex board business.

His wife and elder son survived the fire and have been sent to IGI Hospital for medical assistance.

The incident was reported at 9:58 am on Tuesday, after which eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire department also deployed a sky lift to rescue people.

People on the sixth floor were seen smashing windows.

"Those who were on the lower floors managed to evacuate quickly. But those higher up had a harrowing time. We saw some residents trying to climb onto balconies and signal for help," a local told the news agency PTI.

All the residents of Shapath society have been evacuated. Electricity and gas connections have been switched off for the moment to avoid any accidents.