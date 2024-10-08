Videos Of First-Ever Durga Puja Celebrations At New York's Times Square Delight Internet

Organised by The Bengali Club USA, the two-day event drew a massive crowd of Indian-Americans.

In a historic moment, Durga Puja made its debut at New York's iconic Times Square, infusing the bustling landmark with the vibrant spirit of Indian culture. Organised by The Bengali Club USA, the two-day event drew a massive crowd of Indian-Americans dressed in traditional attire. The festivities commenced with traditional Nabami Puja and Durga Stotras, marking the ninth day of the puja, and featured a stunningly decorated Durga Puja pandal at the heart of Times Square. Several videos on the internet captured the essence of the celebration, featuring passersby and onlookers admiring the pandal's grandeur. The event also included a live band performance, adding to the joyous atmosphere.

Watch the videos here:

Kudos to all the Bengalis living in New York who have made this possible!!! pic.twitter.com/n6iu4FGNp8 — Sourav || সৌরভ (@Sourav_3294) October 6, 2024

Starting my morning to see this beautiful picture 💞



Durga Puja is being held for the first time at Times Square, New York.🥰 pic.twitter.com/Q4cj7ooPZL — °~♡Tωinkℓe♡~° (@Im_twinkle_1004) October 6, 2024

Pujo at Times Square was surreal, serendipitous, cacaphonous, and splendid. Everything I had hoped it would be, and more.#DurgaPuja2024pic.twitter.com/ss9nfMXugZ — Sreyoshi (@ThatStatsGirl) October 7, 2024

Another video shared by influencer Ruchika Jain showcased women elegantly performing the traditional Dhunuchi dance at Times Square.

Here are some more videos:

Internet users hailed the Durga Puja festivities at Times Square as "historic," reflecting the growing influence of the Indian-American community. Many praised the celebration as a testament to the "soft power of Indians" in the US, showcasing the community's cultural richness and diversity.

One user said, ''Who could have ever imagined the vibrant Durga Puja being celebrated at the heart of Times Square? It's a moment that fills us Bengalis with immense pride, one that will echo in our hearts forever. This beautiful union of tradition and modernity, thousands of miles from home, brings with it a wave of nostalgia—a reminder of our roots, culture, and the eternal spirit of Ma Durga that transcends borders. Truly, this will be a memory to cherish for generations to come.''

Another commented, ''A historic celebration! For the first time ever, Durga Puja graced Times Square, bringing the heart of Bengali culture to the centre of New York City. A momentous occasion for the Indian diaspora and a vibrant showcase of tradition on a global stage.''

A third said, ''This is the soft power of Indians. Congratulations for celebration in New York.'' A fourth added, ''The respect and recognition Indians are getting abroad nowadays was never seen or given before.''

Durga Puja, one of the most significant festivals of India, honours Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, signifying the triumph of good over evil.