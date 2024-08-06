Dubai Man Slams Country That Denied Him Travel Visa: 'No Brain In That Country'

Mr Ebrahimi's video triggered speculation on social media

A man from Dubai recently posted a video praising the UAE city after his visa got rejected by another country. However, the Instagram user named Elvit Ebrahimi did not name the country that denied him a visa. In the video, Mr Ebrahimi trolled the visa authorities for raising concerns that he would not return to Dubai once he reached that country.

"It is truly a blessing to live in Dubai among the most genuine and kind people who have all come together, creating a supportive and vibrant community," Mr Ebrahimi wrote on Instagram.

In a video, Mr Ebrahimi said, "For the first time, I got rejected. I got rejected because they said that your documents do not justify that you will be returning to Dubai. Haha."

"For a second, I wanted to tell the officer, 'Can you hear yourself? Can you repeat that sentence?'," he shared.

He further praised Dubai, "Dubai, the best country in the world, that I owe all my life to and I would stay in your country? It was a no-brainer. There is no brain in that country. I would never want to step foot in that country if it wasn't for my family that lives there," he said, slamming the country that turned down his visa application.

See the video here:

A user wrote, "Country name start with U?"

Another user commented, "Of course this is UK. They are living under the stone."

"Don't worry Dubai is 10 times better that leftist woke country," the third user wrote.