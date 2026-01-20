Drunk Fishermen Pose For Photos On Whale Carcass, Video Sparks Outrage

A disturbing video has gone viral, showing two drunk fishermen posing for pictures on top of a dead whale floating in the water. The men, allegedly intoxicated, are seen laughing and taking photos. The location and timing of the incident are unknown, and the video's authenticity hasn't been verified. The person who uploaded the video admitted the group was drunk and claimed the whale had recently died, stating, "Wasn't rotten, just happened and we were drunk lol".

Here's the video:



NEW: Two drunk fishermen pose for a photo on a floating dead whale.



"These guys are going to jump on a dead whale... watch this thing explode."



The individual who shared the footage said the whale didn't smell and indicated that it had just passed.



"Wasn't rotten, just… pic.twitter.com/mjIYde4g4l — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 19, 2026

Video Sparks Outrage

The incident has sparked outrage among wildlife advocates and animal lovers, with many condemning the fishermen's actions as insensitive and harmful. Meanwhile, some also said that the footage didn't look real.

One user said, "A reckless moment turned into a viral reminder that nature deserves respect, not stunts fueled by bad judgment."

Another commented, "Jumping on a dead whale is disgusting. The clout-chasing click culture has gone way too far."

"This is beyond reckless… did they seriously not know what can happen with decomposing whales? Nature is not a joke," a third person wrote, while a fourth added, "It's incredibly disrespectful to the animal, even if it just passed. That whale deserved some dignity, not to be a party platform for those fishermen."

Yet another stated, "Some things are best admired from a distance… especially a floating dead whale. Being drunk doesn't make a biohazard any less messy or memorable."

"No sympathy for such a magnificent animal that has never shown ill will towards mankind? The whale even continues to do good after it passes when it feeds thousands upon thousands of sea animals until nearly nothing is left of this 400,000 lb friendly giant," a sixth user remarked.

When whales die, their bodies sink to the ocean floor, creating a massive food source for deep-sea creatures. This process is called "whale fall." The carcass provides nutrients and habitat for organisms like sharks, rays, and invertebrates, supporting a unique ecosystem. Over time, the whale's body gets consumed, and its nutrients get recycled into the ocean, playing a crucial role in marine nutrient cycling.