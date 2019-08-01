Drug Dealer Caught In The Act By His Own Dashcam

A drug dealer has been jailed after he was caught peddling drugs by his own car's dashboard camera. Wales Online reports that Scott Curtis of Graiglwyd, South Wales, was stopped by police while driving his yellow Ford Focus in September 2018.

As cops approached his car, the 45-year-old tried to throw a small bag of cocaine and heroin out of the window. He was arrested and taken into custody. A search of his home also revealed cannabis plants.

However, it was dashcam footage from his car that sealed his fate.

According to the Guardian, police found two hours of footage showing some of his latest drug deals.

"I don't do Valium, gear I do," Mr Curtis was heard saying in one video, released by South Wales Police.

According to police, Curtis appeared at Merthyr Crown Court on July 19 this year. He has been jailed for two years and six months after pleading guilty to possessing cocaine and possessing heroin with intent to supply and producing cannabis.

"Scott tried his best to get away with his crimes. He threw drugs from his vehicle and then claimed that it was all for own personal use," DC Steve Woolley from South Wales police said, according to the Guardian.

"But when we played back his own dashcam footage, I don't think he could quite believe it himself.

