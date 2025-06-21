UK Police Seize Rs 46 Crore Cocaine Hidden In Car During Routine Traffic Stop

A drug dealer has been sentenced to 13 years in prison after police discovered nearly 4 million pounds (approximately Rs 46 Crore) worth of cocaine in his vehicle during a traffic stop, according to The Metro. Conrad Byrd, 50, was apprehended on March 14 on Kenilworth Road in Solihull, West Midlands. Upon searching his car, officers found over 25 kilos of Class-A drugs, packaged with "King Pro" branding, with an estimated street value of 3.8 million pounds (approximately Rs 44 Crore).

According to West Midlands Police, as a result of the drugs being found, further searches were carried out at his home address in Sidcup, Bexley, where further kilos of drugs were found along with cash.

According to The Metro, Conrad Byrd pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply Class A drugs over a three month period and was jailed at Birmingham Crown Court for 13.5 years.

In April, two members of a gang were ordered to pay back more than 300,000 Pounds each after smuggling Class A drugs inside a shipment of raspberry sorbet.

William Morritt, 69, and John Madden, 51, moved 39kg of cocaine and 18kg of heroin from Belgium to England in 2017.

Police discovered the haul amongst 26 pallets of frozen raspberry yoghurt sorbet at a frozen food warehouse in Bilsthorpe, Nottinghamshire.

It was later revealed the pair made over 4.7 million pounds from the operation. The seizure was the biggest of its kind in Nottinghamshire for many years, said police. After an investigation, a number of suspects were charged in connection with the smuggling operation. Five people went on to be convicted of offences, including Madden and Morritt.