Cocaine Worth Rs 2,000 Crore Seized In Delhi, 2nd Huge Drug Bust In A Week

In a week, over Rs 7,000 crore worth of cocaine has been seized in Delhi after the Special Cell today busted a drug network in the national capital's Ramesh Nagar, seizing 200 kg cocaine worth Rs 2,000 crore.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police tracked the drug supplier through GPS and zeroed in on him in west Delhi's Ramesh Nagar.

The accused fled to London but the cops managed to seize the drugs. It is part of the same syndicate where the Delhi Police seized Rs 5,600 of cocaine.

The cops have seized 762 kg of drugs, valuing over Rs 7,500 crore, in a week. It is the biggest drug haul in the country.

Last week, Over 500 kg of cocaine were seized in what was the biggest drug bust in the national capital. Four men were arrested in connection with the drug bust after a raid in south Delhi.

Special Cell cops arrested Jitendra Pal Singh, also known as Jassi, from the airport in Punjab's Amritsar as he was trying to flee to the United Kingdom, indicating a link between organised crime in that country and a pan-India network smuggling illegal drugs into this country.

According to the police, an international drugs smuggling syndicate is behind the massive cocaine consignment.

The cops were alerted to Singh's attempted escape - he has been living in the UK for the past 17 years as a 'permanent resident' - as they had issued a LOC, or look-out circular, against him.

The authorities believe this particular drug syndicate - which operates out of Delhi and Mumbai in India - also has links to Dubai. The name of an Indian citizen - Virendra Basoya, who now lives in the West Asian country - has been flagged during Delhi Police's interrogation of suspects.

The latest drug bust in the national capital follows the arrest of two Afghan nationals after 400 grams of heroin and 160 grams of cocaine from their possession in Delhi's Tilak Nagar area last Sunday.

The passenger was a national of the Federal Republic of Liberia, who arrived from Dubai to Delhi. He was arrested under the NDPS Act 1985.