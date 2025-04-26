Drug Dealer Apologises For Poor-Quality Heroin and Crack Cocaine, Offers Freebies to Customers

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Christopher Duckworth operated a drug supply line called Ducky. He was caught selling heroin and crack cocaine in St Helens. Duckworth offered free samples after customers complained about quality.

Christopher Duckworth, a 30-year-old from Newton-le-Willows, operated a drug supply line named "Ducky", selling heroin and crack cocaine, according to The Metro. After customers complained about the substandard quality of the drugs, Duckworth apologised and distributed free samples as compensation.

On July 29, 2023, police observed Duckworth engaging in suspected drug dealings at a residence on Junction Lane in St Helens. Upon searching him, officers found 260 Pounds in cash and two mobile phones, one of which was continuously receiving messages requesting drugs.

Following his arrest, Duckworth was released but continued his drug activities. He was apprehended again, despite attempting to destroy evidence by smashing mobile phones. At Liverpool Crown Court, Duckworth expressed remorse, stating he "needs to change his ways".

Prosecutor Iain Criddle said messages advertising heroin, crack cocaine and class C substance pregabalin for sale were found on the phone, but added: 'On occasions, some users were complaining about the quality and or quantity of that which had been supplied to them.

"The defendant dealt with these complaints and was in a position, on occasion, to apologise for the poor quality or low quantity of the drugs and say, as a form of compensation, that next time they could have two extra wraps for free."

"Clearly, the defendant has some responsibility over the supply chain rather than being somebody who is simply told to go out and supply wraps of heroin and crack cocaine to users."