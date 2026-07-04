Drones, Fireworks And Flypasts: America's 250th Independence Day Celebrations Begin

America has begun celebrating 250 years since its independence, with grand displays taking place across the country ahead of the official anniversary on 4 July 2026. In Texas, a pyrotechnics show lit up the night sky, forming the shape of a bald eagle alongside images of Uncle Sam. In North Richland Hills, Texas, an air show using 2,500 drones created huge images of a rocket, a bald eagle and George Washington in the sky.

In Washington DC, the Great American State Fair marked the occasion with military flypasts.

The US Army's Golden Knights and Navy's Leap Frogs parachute teams dropped into the National Mall carrying a large American flag, while the US Air Force's Thunderbirds performed a flyover. Military aircraft also flew over Mount Rushmore ahead of a planned visit by President Trump.

The Sphere in Las Vegas displayed patriotic visuals, and the Washington Monument was lit up with imagery marking American history.

The celebrations were not confined to the US. In Tokyo, Japan, well-known landmarks including Tokyo Tower, Rainbow Bridge and the Tokyo Aqua Symphony were illuminated in red, white and blue. The US Embassy in Tokyo encouraged the public to share photographs using the hashtag #A250inJapan.

Fireworks and a drone show were also held near Rainbow Bridge, reportedly attended by Japanese and American dignitaries.

The events form part of a broader nationwide effort to mark the milestone, described by organisers as the "America 250" celebration.