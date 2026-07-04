Drones, Fireworks And Flypasts: America's 250th Independence Day Celebrations Begin

America has begun celebrating 250 years since its independence, with grand displays taking place across the country ahead of the official anniversary on 4 July 2026. In Texas, a pyrotechnics show lit up the night sky, forming the shape of a bald eagle alongside images of Uncle Sam. In North Richland Hills, Texas, an air show using 2,500 drones created huge images of a rocket, a bald eagle and George Washington in the sky.
In Washington DC, the Great American State Fair marked the occasion with military flypasts.
THUNDERBIRDS FLY OVER THE GREAT AMERICAN STATE FAIR 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/C2MSoAucRj— Freedom 250 (@Freedom250) July 2, 2026
The US Army's Golden Knights and Navy's Leap Frogs parachute teams dropped into the National Mall carrying a large American flag, while the US Air Force's Thunderbirds performed a flyover. Military aircraft also flew over Mount Rushmore ahead of a planned visit by President Trump.
🇺🇸2️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ and a 🗺️— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) July 3, 2026
An impressive flight path so far by this Cessna Skylane. 4.5 hours and counting. https://t.co/aMxUBPzXV3 pic.twitter.com/U2SCbYevcL
The Sphere in Las Vegas displayed patriotic visuals, and the Washington Monument was lit up with imagery marking American history.
🇺🇸 Fireworks light up the Tokyo skyline in celebration of the 250th anniversary of American independence.pic.twitter.com/QapUpusGac— 由仁アリン Arin Yuni (@Arin_Yumi) July 3, 2026
The celebrations were not confined to the US. In Tokyo, Japan, well-known landmarks including Tokyo Tower, Rainbow Bridge and the Tokyo Aqua Symphony were illuminated in red, white and blue. The US Embassy in Tokyo encouraged the public to share photographs using the hashtag #A250inJapan.
In Tokyo tomorrow? Celebrate America's 250th birthday by watching the Tokyo Tower, Rainbow Bridge, and Tokyo Aqua Symphony illuminated! Snap a photo or video of Red, White, and Blue lighting up the night sky. We'd love to share your photos!— アメリカ大使館 (@usembassytokyo) July 2, 2026
Simply use #A250inJapan
Light-up… pic.twitter.com/CmDs5GIGtX
Fireworks and a drone show were also held near Rainbow Bridge, reportedly attended by Japanese and American dignitaries.
The Sphere in Las Vegas is now showing off how awesome our country is for July 4th: pic.twitter.com/WyFQYt0MLA— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 3, 2026
The events form part of a broader nationwide effort to mark the milestone, described by organisers as the "America 250" celebration.
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