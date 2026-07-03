'America250': All About July 4 US Independence Anniversary Celebrations

The United States is preparing for its 250th anniversary of Independence Day celebrations on July 4. The Semiquincentennial celebration is expected to be the country's biggest national event ever.

Ahead of the grand day, activities have already begun across the nation, including commemorative events and nationwide campaigns.

The anniversary year started on Dec. 31, 2025, with New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square. Now, events will continue throughout 2026 to mark 250 years since independence.

What Is America250?

On July 4, the US will mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. As the country reflects on this milestone, it will honour the contributions of Americans in building the nation and also consider its future.

America250 has been established as a national effort leading this commemoration. It includes the US Semiquincentennial Commission, created by Congress in 2016, and America250.org, Inc., which is a nonprofit partner.

"America250 is a nonpartisan initiative working to engage every American in commemorating the 250th anniversary of our country. This multi-year effort, from now through July 4, 2026, is an opportunity to pause and reflect on our nation's past, honor the contributions of all Americans, and look ahead toward the future we want to create for the next generation and beyond," the America250 website states.

As per the website, the initiative is nonpartisan and aims to involve all Americans in the celebration. Its goal, called "350 for 250," is meant to engage 350 million Americans through events and programs.

US July 4 History

July 4, 2026, marks the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia on July 4, 1776. The Declaration - written mainly by Thomas Jefferson was approved by the Continental Congress.

As per the US Office of The Historian website, Benjamin Franklin and John Adams reviewed Jefferson's draft and made some changes to it while preserving the core elements. The Continental Congress committee presented the final draft before Congress on June 28, 1776, and Congress adopted the final text of the Declaration of Independence on July 4 and declared that the American colonies were free from British rule. This important step led to the creation of the United States of America.

On the country's 250th anniversary, the celebrations will be officially called the US Semiquincentennial, but will be widely known as America250 to mark nationwide events and activities.