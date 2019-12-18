Drivers Slow Down As Escaped Alligator Calmly Crosses Road In Viral Video

A video of an alligator crossing a road has gone viral online.

An alligator was spotted crossing a road in Montreal, Canada, on Sunday. According to CBC News, police confirmed the reptile belongs to a company that puts on exotic animal demonstrations. It escaped from a company van after employees stopped for lunch. The alligator made a successful bid for freedom while the van's automatic doors were closing.

A video of the reptile slowly crossing Jarry Street East in Villeray has gone viral on Twitter. It shows cars slowing down to allow the alligator to cross at a leisurely pace. The gator eventually disappeared under a parked car after crossing the road.

According to MTL blog, the alligator braved a -4 degrees Celsius chill in Montreal - which would explain its slow pace, as reptiles don't move very fast when they are cold.

The video was captured and posted on Twitter by Mayssam Samaha.

The alligator video has been viewed over 2.7 lakh times on the microblogging website since being shared three days ago. It has also become the subject of a number of jokes and amused comments.

The absolute best part of this is the audio: ‘Don't worry about.' ‘I worry I worry.' #ChefsKiss#FNoMTLhttps://t.co/2YxGG06Hwm — FNoMTL (@FNoMTL) December 15, 2019

Definitely Montreal, it's jaywalking — Alison Levine (@BocciaAlison) December 15, 2019

The escaped gator was quickly captured by employees and returned to its van before police arrived at the scene.

In August, a video of golfers continuing their game as an alligator strolled by had gone viral online.