Dr Rajendra Prasad Jayanti 2025: Some Interesting Facts About India's First President

Dr Rajendra Prasad Jayanti: India's first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad, was born on December 3, 1884, in Ziradei, Bihar. His birth anniversary, which is today, is a significant occasion to reflect on his remarkable life and contributions to India's freedom struggle.

Here Are Some Interesting Facts About Dr Rajendra Prasad

1. He went to Patna College for education. He initially embarked on a career in law, but later his focus was on India's freedom.

2. He was influenced by Mahatma Gandhi and joined the Indian National Congress in 1911.

3. He was instrumental in the formation of the Bihari Students Conference in 1906, a significant milestone in the history of the Indian National Movement.

4. He was elected as India's first President on January 24, 1950, and served for 12 years, making him the longest-serving president.

5. He played a crucial role in shaping the Indian Constitution and guiding the nation during its formative years.

6. Dr Prasad was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 1962.

7. He actively participated in efforts to help people affected by the floods in Bihar and Bengal in 1914.

8. Dr Prasad authored several books, including "Satyagraha at Champaran" and "Atmakatha", his autobiography.

9. Despite holding high office, he maintained a simple lifestyle, reflecting his humility and commitment to public service.

10. Rajendra Smriti Sangrahalaya in Patna is dedicated to him.

PM Modi's Tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Dr Prasad on his 141st birth anniversary, highlighting his simplicity, courage, and devotion to national unity. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also honoured his contributions to India's freedom struggle and Constitution-making

"Tributes to Dr. Rajendra Prasad Ji on his birth anniversary. From being an active participant in India's freedom struggle, presiding over the Constituent Assembly to becoming our first President, he served our nation with unmatched dignity, dedication and clarity of purpose. His long years in public life were marked by simplicity, courage and devotion to national unity. His exemplary service and vision continue to inspire generations."