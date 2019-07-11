'Don't Even Think About Retirement,' Lata Mangeshkar Urges MS Dhoni

Lata Mangeshkar tweeted MS Dhoni this morning, asking him not to retire.

Amid intense speculation that MS Dhoni may retire from international cricket after India's exit from World Cup after losing to New Zealand in the semi-final on Wednesday, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar today urged the cricketer to not even think about it.

"Aaj kal main sun rahi hun ke Aap retire hona chahte hain (I hear you want to retire)," Ms Mangeshkar said today in a tweet addressed to the cricketer who led India to the 2011 World Cup triumph.

"Kripaya aap aisa mat sochiye. Desh ko aap ke khel ki zaroorat hai aur ye meri bhi request hai ki Retirement ka vichar bhi aap mann mein mat laayiye (Please don't do it. The country needs you. I request you to not think about retirement)," she added.

Her tweet has found support from 14,000 people who have 'liked' it. It has also collected over 700 responses - most of them from netizens who agreed with her.

MS Dhoni was run out in the 49th over of the India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final on Wednesday. In the post-match press conference after India's World Cup exit, India captain Virat Kohli refused to share any details on his possible retirement, only saying "he has not said anything to us".

