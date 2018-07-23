Donald Trump's Explosive Tweet Turned Into A Massive Joke On Twitter

People have been using his words to threaten everyone and everything, from cats to laundry

Offbeat | Updated: July 23, 2018 14:03 IST
Donald Trump threatened Iran today in a tweet.

A few hours ago, US President Donald Trump hit back at comments made by Iran's president, warning him of consequences "the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered." "NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE," Trump said on Twitter in a direct message to President Hassan Rouhani, who earlier Sunday warned Trump not to "play with the lion's tail," saying that conflict with Iran would be the "mother of all wars".

The explosive tweet, typed out in all capitals, met with alarm as well as shock on Twitter, where Mr Trump has over 53 million followers.

However, Donald Trump's threat has also elicited some hilarious responses. People have been using his words to threaten everyone and everything. Take a look:

From the cat

To the kids

To laundry

Nobody's reign of terror will survive this onslaught of all-caps

This, of course, is not the first time that the US President's tweet has elicited jokes and memes on the micro blogging website. In January this year, jokes poured in when Mr Trump, in a series of tweets, declared himself a "very stable genius."

 

