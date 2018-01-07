Donald Trump Trolled For Tweeting He's A 'Very Stable Genius'

The US President tweeted that he is 'like, really smart' and 'a very stable genius'. Jokes poured in.

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: January 07, 2018 11:21 IST
Donald Trump hit back at suggestions about his mental health in a series of tweets.

In a series of tweets yesterday, US President Donald Trump hit back at suggestions that he is mentally unfit for office by declaring that he is, in fact, 'like, really smart' and 'a very stable genius'. Reacting to questions surrounding his mental health, Mr Trump accused his opponents of trying to score political points. "Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart..." tweeted the US President. "I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that!" he added in his next tweet.
 
His defense of his mental faculties, extraordinary by even his standards, was soon being trolled on the micro blogging platform. As the hashtag 'stable genius' trended in the US, jokes began to pour in:
 
Mr Trump's tweets came after suggestions about his mental capabilities in a new book - Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House by Michael Wolff.


 

