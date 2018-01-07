Donald Trump Trolled For Tweeting He's A 'Very Stable Genius'

Donald Trump hit back at suggestions about his mental health in a series of tweets.

Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence..... - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

....Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star..... - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

....to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

Job Interview:



Q: Education?

A: I went to the best colleges, or college.



Q: Grades?

A: I had a situation where I was a very excellent student.



Q: Your greatest assets?

A: Mental stability and being, like, really smart.



Q: Anything else to add?

A: I'm a very stable genius.- Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 6, 2018

Is it just me who read the 'being, like, really smart..' bit in Gretchen Wiener's voice from Mean Girls? https://t.co/2ICyp07jUg - Carrie Hope Fletcher (@CarrieHFletcher) January 6, 2018

I'm just going to let this video speak for itself.



Justin Trudeau compared to Donald Trump.#stablegeniuspic.twitter.com/7CMZ9PQIeF- Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) January 6, 2018

Earth... January 6, 2018: The President of the United States says he is "like, really smart" and a "very stable genius." - Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 6, 2018