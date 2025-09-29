Donald Trump Shares AI Video Of 'Medbed': All About Conspiracy Theory Around Mysterious Healing Tech

- Donald Trump posted an AI-generated video about "MedBeds" on Truth Social with 10.8 million followers
- The video claimed Americans would receive MedBed cards for access to advanced hospitals and doctors
- MedBeds are linked to conspiracy theories claiming they can cure diseases and regrow limbs
United States President Donald Trump's recent social media post, which was later deleted, has created quite a buzz. On Truth Social, where he has 10.8 million followers, he shared an apparent AI-generated video of "medbeds", which are futuristic medical pods claimed to cure diseases and regrow limbs. The content was up for about 12 hours before he took it down.
In the video, the AI-generated Trump said Americans will get "MedBed cards" for access to advanced hospitals with top doctors and cutting-edge technology.
Trump tonight appears to have pushed the false "medbed" conspiracy theory, which has spread in the far-right internet over the years. www.yahoo.com/news/qanon-c...— Alex Kaplan (@alkapdc.bsky.social) September 28, 2025 at 8:44 AM
[image or embed]
"Every American will soon receive their own medbed card," said the AI-version of Trump. "With it, you'll have guaranteed access to our new hospitals led by the top doctors in the nation, equipped with the most advanced technology in the world."
Also Read | A 27-Year-Old Trapeze Artist Dies In Horrific Fall At German Circus
What are "Medbeds"?
The video went viral as the concept of "Medbeds" is tied to conspiracy theories popular in far-right and QAnon circles.
These imaginary medical devices claimed to do everything from treat asthma to regrow missing limbs. Some say that it can also cure cancer.
Viral and unproven theories suggest that the government-held secret tech for healing has been hidden from the public.
Newsom mocks Trump
The clip had AI-generated visuals and speech patterns differing from Trump's usual speaking style.
For posting the video, he was brutally mocked by California Governor Gavin Newsom, who on X wrote, "Trump is about to shut down the government and rip health care from 20 million Americans. What's he doing? Posting AI-generated slop about “miracle hospital beds” that cure all illness."
Also Read | YouTube 'Premium Lite' Arrives In India: Price, Features, Comparison With Premium, All You Need To Know
Well, this is not the first time Trump has shared AI-generated content. He once shared an AI video of Trump playing piano/guitar to Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'", sparking mixed reactions. He even posted an AI-reimagined image depicting himself as Pope, drawing backlash.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world