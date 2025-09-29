Donald Trump Shares AI Video Of 'Medbed': All About Conspiracy Theory Around Mysterious Healing Tech

United States President Donald Trump's recent social media post, which was later deleted, has created quite a buzz. On Truth Social, where he has 10.8 million followers, he shared an apparent AI-generated video of "medbeds", which are futuristic medical pods claimed to cure diseases and regrow limbs. The content was up for about 12 hours before he took it down.

In the video, the AI-generated Trump said Americans will get "MedBed cards" for access to advanced hospitals with top doctors and cutting-edge technology.

"Every American will soon receive their own medbed card," said the AI-version of Trump. "With it, you'll have guaranteed access to our new hospitals led by the top doctors in the nation, equipped with the most advanced technology in the world."

What are "Medbeds"?

The video went viral as the concept of "Medbeds" is tied to conspiracy theories popular in far-right and QAnon circles.

These imaginary medical devices claimed to do everything from treat asthma to regrow missing limbs. Some say that it can also cure cancer.

Viral and unproven theories suggest that the government-held secret tech for healing has been hidden from the public.

Newsom mocks Trump

The clip had AI-generated visuals and speech patterns differing from Trump's usual speaking style.

For posting the video, he was brutally mocked by California Governor Gavin Newsom, who on X wrote, "Trump is about to shut down the government and rip health care from 20 million Americans. What's he doing? Posting AI-generated slop about “miracle hospital beds” that cure all illness."

Well, this is not the first time Trump has shared AI-generated content. He once shared an AI video of Trump playing piano/guitar to Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'", sparking mixed reactions. He even posted an AI-reimagined image depicting himself as Pope, drawing backlash.