Dog Jumps Off 2,300-Foot Cliff, Parachutes To The Ground With Owner. Watch

A brave dog was captured on camera jumping off a 2,300-foot cliff and parachuting to the ground with his owner. Kazuza, a border collie, is no stranger to BASE jumps, and has already completed more than 40 with his owner Bruno Valente.

According to Fox News, BASE is an acronym that stands for four categories of fixed objects from which one can jump: building, antenna, span and earth (cliff).

Kazuza regularly takes part in these stunts and appears to enjoy himself. Talking about how the canine started these jumps, his owner said: "The only time I didn't spend with Kazuza at the beginning was when I started to BASE jump.

"A bunch of times I couldn't jump as I had nobody to take care of him, so that's when the idea came."

"I found a harness - super safe - and I tried to see his reaction when I put it on and went to the ledge. He seemed pretty comfortable. Since then we jump together. He has done around 40-something jumps with me."

Daily Mail reports that footage of Kazuza jumping off a 2,300-foot cliff in Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland, was captured by filmmaker Jokke Sommer. The video even shows the happy-looking dog high-fiving his human after landing.

Mr Sommer, an athlete from Norway, said: "Kazuza has done many jumps - he's the luckiest dog in the world. He's very well trained and has a lot of trust in Bruno."

