"Doesn't Feel Like An Office": Indian Man Gives Peek Inside Workplace In Sweden

A video shared by an Indian professional living in Europe has drawn attention online after showing how corporate office spaces in Sweden offer a very different working environment compared to traditional office setups. The video highlights a workplace designed with comfort, openness, and employee well-being in mind.

The video was posted on Instagram by Sanketh Banik, who works as an environmental consultant. He shared a walkthrough of his office in Sweden and pointed out several features that stood out to him as different from what he had experienced earlier.

Relaxed And Open Workplace Design

In the video, he explained that the office environment feels so relaxed that it does not feel like a typical workplace. He said that while desks and chairs are present, the overall atmosphere is designed to be more comfortable and less formal.

He stated that the office does not follow a cubicle-style layout. Instead, it includes bean bags and modern seating arrangements such as stylish chairs and tables, which reduce the formal office feeling.

Watch Video Here:

The video also showed unique seating arrangements, including stairs where employees can sit and work. He explained that employees also have the option to work outside if they prefer a change in environment.

The office also provides several facilities for employees. He mentioned that free unlimited candies are available for everyone, along with Swedish-style snacks served every evening.

He further said that employees can use massage chairs and play games within the office space when they feel stressed, adding that these features are part of the workplace environment.

Work-Life Balance Highlighted

The video was shared with a caption stating that corporate offices in Europe offer a very good work-life balance and that this balance is truly experienced in daily office life there.