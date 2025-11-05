Doctor Weighs In On Why Vacations Are Becoming Stressful Instead of Relaxing, Sparks Debate

A medical professional has sparked a debate on social media about the true meaning of holidays after her recent post on vacation trends went viral. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Dr Sunita Sayammagaru said that people are turning their vacations into a to-do list. In order to cover everything, people are rushing from one spot to another. Ultimately, they are returning home exhausted rather than relaxed.

"When holidays which are meant to be relaxing become stressful, what is the point in even going on a holiday?" she asked in the post, which got significant traction on social media, amassing 163,000 views and hundreds of comments.

See the post here:

People now-a-days go on a holiday and come back tired!!!



We go on a holiday and come back relaxed.



I observed the difference.



We go on a holiday, and just visit that one place or perhaps a neighboring place. We visit places in a leisure manner.



We know we can't visit ALL the… — Sunita Sayammagaru 🇮🇳🇬🇧 (@drsunita02) November 3, 2025

Dr Sayammagaru said that when it comes to the modern approach to travel, individuals feel pressured to visit as many places as possible in a short span. They end up turning their holidays into a race, leaving people stressed and drained.

In contrast, Dr Sayammagaru shared that she and her family prefer to take a more leisurely approach, choosing to visit one or two nearby spots.

"We go on a holiday, and just visit that one place or perhaps a neighboring place. We visit places in a leisure manner. We know we can't visit ALL the places. But whatever we are visiting we enjoy. If we can't visit all the places, we are fine with it," she wrote.

"But we see others - they are in a rush, they want to visit everything, like ticking off items in their list. In this process, they are stressed. They aren't even enjoying the places that they are visiting currently, they are in a rush to move to the next place."

Social media reaction

Some social media users pointed out that the pressure to create content for platforms like Instagram is also a major factor in this stress. Meanwhile, some users say time and money play an important role.

"They do this to take photos and post it on Instagram l, Facebook, snapchat whatsapp, Twitter & many more . There happiness does not come from holidays and leisure but from the dopamine rush they get from the social media attention," one user commented.

"Not everyone has that luxury. I got Europe visa once and don't know when will I ever get. I want to check some tick boxes before I leave Europe. It's ok to plan as per your budget. Not everyone is rich to visit effil tower in one trip then do second trip to see louve museum," another user explained their situation.

"Maybe they are on a budget and hence want to finish max in that journey?" another user chimed in.