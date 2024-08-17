'Didn't Even Know How To Ride Bicycle': Inspiring Story Of Ahmedabad Female Cab Driver Wins Hearts

The woman learned to drive in six months and acquired her license.

More often than not, cab and auto rides are routine affairs with nothing exceptional. However, once in a while, these rides turn out quite interesting for the riders. In one such instance, a Facebook user shared an inspiring story of a female cab driver in Ahmedabad. In his post, the user, Ojas Desai shared that he was in Ahmedabad when he booked an Ola cab and a female cab driver arrived to pick him up. He said he had seen women operating auto rickshaws before, but this was his first encounter with a female cab driver. As a result, he asked the woman why she drove a car, and her response as a cab driver moved the man to tears.

Sharing the photo of the cab driver, the man wrote, "Today in Ahmedabad, I booked an Ola Cab to reach the railway station. The confirmation message mentioned the name of the driver as Archna Patil. She is Archna. A remarkable lady. Driving an Ola Cab perhaps isn't so remarkable, but I was happy to see her driving so effortlessly and so well," Mr Desai wrote.

"To drive to Ahmedabad Railway Station through the old city and to negotiate through heavy and disciplined traffic is a task always. I was more than impressed. After all, this was my first instance of encountering a female driver in Ola or Uber. In my city, Surat, I have seen female auto drivers, but I have never used the services of a female driver in Ola or Uber. Nothing so remarkable, you may say. Well, the remarkable is her story," he added.

Further, Mr Desai said that the driver's husband was an Ola Driver. He was unable to continue working due to health difficulties and the cab was loaned. So, she chose to start working for Ola. The woman learned to drive in six months and acquired her license.

"I don't wish to highlight this as an example of women's power or as something as a proof of 'changing society.' I met a spirited soul today who didn't consider bad fortune as defeat. I said to her that I had saved her number. Life is never easy for anyone," Mr Desai wrote.

The post was shared on Facebook earlier this week. Since then, it has garnered more than 19,000 likes and several comments.

Reacting to the post, one person said, "Hands off to you, lady! Your spirit and resilience are truly remarkable".

"Brave lady. Had problems but see her infectious smile. Will encourage other ladies to take up challenges. And so much thoughtful of you to bring her into some limelight," said another.

"I always appreciate people who work hard and honestly.Saw pink auto ferrying people at Sardar Patel Statue,Baroda.I felt happy ladies working confidently.We should always encourage them," commented a third user. "A living example of grit and determination. Achieving anything is possible for anyone if one decides to do it!!!" expressed a fourth.