Did Two Lions Escape US Zoo? Viral AI Image Sparks Panic, Here's The Truth

A fake social media post claiming that two African lions had escaped from the Akron Zoo in Ohio, US, sparked concern online. However, zoo officials have dismissed the reports as a hoax, confirming that all four lions are safe and accounted for. The misinformation was accompanied by an AI-generated image that appeared to show a lion standing next to a garbage bin on a street in Akron. The realistic-looking photograph circulated widely on social media, prompting speculation that lions were roaming freely in the city.

The rumours appear to have gained traction following a temporary closure of the zoo on November 4. The facility had shut its grounds and African lion exhibit for an annual emergency preparedness exercise conducted in coordination with the Akron Police Department and Akron Fire Department. However, the closure was part of a routine safety drill and had nothing to do with any animal escaping

In a Facebook statement on November 7, the Akron Zoo clarified that the image was fake and that there had been no lion escape. The zoo also reassured the public that its four resident lions, Mandisa, Donovan, Kataba and Msinga, remained safe inside their habitat.

"There has recently been inaccurate information about the Akron Zoo's African lions escaping earlier this week. Some statements include a false AI photo of a lion in Akron," the zoo wrote. The Akron Zoo added it conducted a variety of safety drills Wednesday, Nov. 4, with the Akron Police and Fire Departments.

"As part of our accreditation requirements, we conduct a minimum of four safety drills a year. This includes dangerous animal escape drills. To ensure the safety of our guests, volunteers and staff, we do an annual drill with APD and AFD. Our lions remain in the safety of their habitat," the zoo clarified.

See the post here:

The zoo also directed social media users to its original post about the exercise to clarify the circumstances.

The fabricated image and accompanying claims highlighted how AI-generated visuals can be used to spread misinformation. Several zoo visitors also pointed out how easily realistic-looking images can trigger panic and fuel false claims online.

