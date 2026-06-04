He Charged Rs 3,000 For A Website. What Happened Next Made Him Block The Client

A software developer has gone viral after sharing what he described as the worst freelance project of his career, despite the assignment itself being relatively simple. The engineer, identified as Srajan, said he agreed to build a website for a client for just Rs 3,000. While the technical work was straightforward, he claims the real challenge came from the client's behaviour during lengthy meetings.

According to the developer, the client had around 17 years of experience at a major Indian IT services company and appeared to hold a managerial role. However, instead of discussing project requirements, many of their daily meetings reportedly drifted into unrelated topics.

Srajan said the meetings often lasted around two hours each day. He alleged that the client was deeply interested in astrology and even asked for his date of birth to predict his future.

In another unusual incident, the developer claimed he spent an entire meeting teaching the client how to use the AI coding tool Cursor and explaining his software development workflow.

The situation became even more uncomfortable during a late-night call. According to Srajan, the client looked at him and remarked that his eyes revealed he had been drinking.

Determined to move on, the developer said he rushed to complete the remaining work and informed the client that he would not continue collaborating after the project ended. He claimed the client responded by suggesting that continuing the relationship was not optional.

Srajan said he eventually blocked the client. Later, he allegedly discovered social media posts in which the client admitted underpaying him and warned of consequences if the developer ever copied his startup idea.

Reflecting on the experience six months later, Srajan said the episode taught him an important lesson: never undervalue professional work. Despite being tempted to publicly expose the client, he chose not to, saying he did not want to create enemies early in his career.