Destination Wedding SIP Poster Goes Viral, Installment Period In Question

A glimpse of the SIP advertisement for a destination wedding.

Marriage stands as one of life's most significant and cherished occasions. However, organising a wedding, particularly a destination one, presents formidable challenges. It demands considerable time, dedication, and financial commitment to ensure a flawless experience that satisfies both the couple and their attendees.

Considering the substantial expenses associated with weddings, a Mumbai-based company is introducing systematic investment plans (SIPs) for destination weddings.

A glimpse of this SIP scheme surfaced on the microblogging platform X and subsequently circulated on Instagram. The plan's poster, captioned "SIP for a destination wedding," outlines monthly contributions ranging from Rs 11,000 to Rs 43,500.

This post on Instagram has amassed nearly 17,000 likes, sparking engaging discussions in the comments section. Enthusiasts sought clarification on the installment duration, while an individual highlighted the dual challenges of financial saving and wedding planning.

Various reactions ensued:

A social media user inquired about the installment period, stating, "Please tell the installment period also, brother."

Another remarked, "Now, we'll need to consider both auspicious timings and market trends before the wedding."

A third individual compared wedding returns to fixed deposits, indicating a perceived disparity in returns.

A fourth lamented the difficulty of saving money as an adult, particularly amidst rising wedding costs.

"We adults have a hard time saving money, and now weddings are also so expensive. How will one ever be able to save money?" he questioned.