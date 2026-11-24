Batman has fought crime in Gotham City for decades, but what happens when the Dark Knight is dropped into the middle of an Indian village? Well, he trades his Batmobile for a buffalo, navigates railway tracks and crowded streets, and gets a rather unexpected Bollywood soundtrack. Meet Desi Batman, the internet's latest obsession, courtesy of Bengaluru-based AI creator Sujal Jaiswar. His quirky AI-generated videos have taken social media by storm, with one particularly unusual element bringing back a 1999 Bollywood hit: Madhuri Dixit's 'Saajan Saajan Teri Dulhan' from the film Aarzoo.

Jaiswar, who works as an AI generalist at House Of Edtech, has given the iconic DC superhero a distinctly Indian makeover. Instead of chasing criminals through the dark streets of Gotham, his Batman finds himself in familiar desi settings, from rural markets and railway tracks to autorickshaws and roadside tea stalls.

And, of course, no desi superhero adventure is complete without a little drama.

Desi Batman's Bizarre Adventures Go Viral

One of Jaiswar's widely shared videos begins with a man dressed as Batman brushing his teeth beside a railway track in a village. Things take a dramatic turn when he spots posters announcing that a young boy is missing. Meanwhile, the Joker is seen riding an autorickshaw when he comes across the child. After luring him with a lollipop, the villain kidnaps him, setting the stage for a rather unusual superhero rescue mission.

Batman soon discovers what has happened, rushes to get his suit and sets off to find the Joker. But instead of jumping into his iconic Batmobile, he hops onto a buffalo. What follows is a dramatic face-off between the two rivals, with Batman eventually rescuing the child before getting into a fight with the Joker.

The videos combine familiar superhero action with everyday Indian settings, creating an amusing contrast that viewers seem to have thoroughly enjoyed. The series reportedly crossed 25 million views on Instagram in around two weeks, with one of its most popular videos alone clocking over 17 million views.

How Madhuri Dixit's 'Saajan Saajan' Became Batman's Anthem

While the unusual visuals were enough to grab attention, it was the background music that gave the trend an identity of its own. Jaiswar paired his Desi Batman videos with a remixed version of Saajan Saajan Teri Dulhan, the romantic track featuring Madhuri Dixit from the 1999 film Aarzoo. Originally sung by Alka Yagnik and composed by Anu Malik, the song was hardly what anyone would associate with the Dark Knight.

But that is precisely what made the combination work.

The contrast between Batman's serious superhero persona, the dramatic action sequences and the nostalgic Bollywood number turned the videos into an unexpected comedy package. Soon, social media users began associating the remix with Desi Batman. Other creators jumped on the bandwagon, using the same audio to make their own Batman edits and desi superhero videos.

Amazon Music India Joins The Trend

The unexpected internet crossover also caught the attention of Amazon Music India, which joined the conversation by sharing a clip of Madhuri Dixit from the original song. The post featured the remix as its background music and carried the caption: Even Batman needs a hype song before going full 007.

The post further fuelled the trend, bringing a fresh wave of attention to the old Bollywood number.