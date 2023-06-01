Delivery Man Accidentally Breaks Customer's Flower's Pot, Here's What He Did Next

"Jordan is an angel," said a user.

A heartwarming story of a delivery man's kind gesture after he accidentally broke a customer's flower pot is going viral on the internet. It came to light when a user stated that his husband had ordered food from outside and when the delivery boy reached their house, he accidentally broke a flower pot kept on their porch. The executive called the husband to apologise as well.

On May 28, Eli McCann took to Twitter and wrote, "Husband ordered food delivery tonight and the dude who brought it accidentally knocked over a pot on our porch and he called to apologize and offered to pay for it and I heard husband say 'that could happen to anyone and you are a sweetheart who doesn't need to worry about this'."

On May 31, Mr McCann took to the microblogging website to post an update on the incident. He shared that the delivery executive brought them a new flower pot and thanked them for being "so kind." Sharing the pictures of the same, he wrote, "The food delivery guy just dropped this off. I caught him as I was pulling up to the house and he was so sweet. I told him I tweeted about the interaction and that it went viral and he got a kick out of that."

The food delivery guy just dropped this off. I caught him as I was pulling up to the house and he was so sweet. I told him I tweeted about the interaction and that it went viral and he got a kick out of that. https://t.co/5TXGdwXMbHpic.twitter.com/qcaMZdXSGE — Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) May 30, 2023

The letter read, "Hello its your Uber, eats driver Jordan. I wanted to give you this pot as a replacement one I knocked over on Sunday, evening. I hope it was not a gift or sentimental value to you. Also thank you for being so kind gift about it. I know this one is probably not as nice but I hope you can find use for it. -Jordan."

Since being shared, the story has won several hearts. The post has amassed over two million views and 33,000 likes on the platform.

"Jordan is an angel," said a user.

"I just love this entire story. Really fills my heart with joy!!" added a second user.

A third user added, "That pot is going to be special now for sure and have a lovely story! Oh and not placed in a risky spot!"

"Jordan is a total darling! He deserves all the good things in life. He also has very good taste in pots," said a person.

"That is the cutest, most thoughtful thing ever. The fact they even thought to mention whether the pot had sentimentality value - omg, what a sweetheart," remarked a user.

