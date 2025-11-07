Delivery Boy's Heartfelt Reply Melts Internet After Customer's Rs 1,000 Diwali Gift: 'If You Weren't...'

Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights symbolising the victory of good over evil, may be over, but its spirit of joy and generosity lives on. This was recently highlighted by a Reddit user who shared a touching story of how the festival allowed them to bring a moment of happiness into someone's life. The user made a delivery boy's Diwali special by giving him a heartfelt gift of Rs 1,000, and was deeply moved by the emotional thank-you message they received in return.

In a now-viral post titled, "Gave a delivery boy Rs 1k as a Diwali gift", the user said they initially thought the delivery boy would spend the money on 'booze', but he instead bought an LCD TV for his family.

"I thought he's probably gonna get drunk or something. Later, he sent me a message that he bought LCD on EMI for his home," the user wrote on the r/Indian_flex subreddit and shared screenshots of the text message with the delivery executive.

"I don't know the backstory, if he was short of Rs 1,000 or what, I didn't ask. But I'm so happy for him. I wish I could see the reaction of his family."

The customer said they gave the money as the delivery executive came all the way to their doorstep, despite their home being a little far from the main road.

"I sent him Rs 1,000 after the call. He called again and said "you sent too much bhaiya" I said, it's okay, Happy Diwali," the user wrote.

In return, the delivery executive sent an earnest reply: "Brother, I wouldn't have realised my dream if you weren't there. How would I say thank you? I have no idea."

The user said they felt incredibly fulfilled by the gratitude-filled message; "Thank god, he put me in the position to create a meaningful moment in someone's life. I thought I'd share this with someone so sharing it here. Lastly, If you can, please be generous to someone."

'Made Me Tear Up'

As the post gained significant traction, social media users lauded the individual for helping out the delivery executive and making his Diwali memorable.

"W guy for actually showing you how much that money meant to him. There are too many people who are ungrateful or simply don't know how to express gratitude," said one user, while another added: "This made me tear up as well. He was so thankful to you as well."

A third commented: "Not all superheroes wear a cape. Hats off to you, brother. Cheers! Let's make sure the human chain of kindness is always bigger than, the chain of hatred."

A fourth said: "Nice work man, I always felt bad for the people who were working during Diwali or any major festival. It shows how desperate they are for money. Helping them with money, especially like this is the least we can do."