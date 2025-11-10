Delhi University Student Pays First-Year Fees From YouTube Income, Wins Internet Praise

A Delhi University student has gone viral for claiming that she paid her first-year college fee using the income from her YouTube channel. Notably, Ishani Sharma, a student at Kirori Mal College, runs a channel creating educational and motivational content for school students. Although she noted that the fee for a government college is not a huge amount, she considered covering the cost herself a significant achievement.

Her story gained viral attention after she shared it on LinkedIn. "I covered my first year's college fee from YouTube. Yes, the entire first-year fee. Of course, it wasn't a hugely huge amount since I study in a government college, but for me, it's still a big feat. Something I never thought would happen, especially from social media," the student wrote.

The student's YouTube journey started when she used to help juniors with study tips and advice. She recorded a 5-minute video for Class 10 students before her Economics exam, and it took off.

See the post here:

She shared that her video initially got 50-100 views, but gained traction within a month, leading to channel monetisation. She'd been creating content without commercialising it, but decided to focus on it after monetisation.

"No editing. No fancy thumbnail. No planning. Just pure intent. For the first month, it stayed at around 50 to 100 views.And then it took off. My channel got monetized.I had been creating content for quite some time, but I never thought of commercializing it. When that happened, I decided to double down on what I loved doing," she added.

She wrapped up her post with some inspiring words for aspiring creators. "If there's something you've been wanting to start, a channel, a blog, a podcast, anything ...don't wait for the “right” time. Just start. If you enjoy it, keep going. And if you ever get a chance to turn that passion into something bigger, go for it," she said.

The student said she is taking a break from YouTube but plans to return soon. Her story has gone viral, resonating with young students and creators, who're praising her for balancing studies and content creation, showing passion projects can pay off.