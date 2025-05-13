"Not Always A Last Resort": DU Student's LinkedIn Post On Arts Stream Stereotypes Goes Viral

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Delhi University student addresses stereotypes after viral post. Bisma Fareed is pursuing a Bachelor’s in English at Hansraj College. She emphasizes skills over marks, sharing struggles in securing internships.

A Delhi University student who was previously in the news for her candid post about struggling to land an internship has now addressed the stereotypes she faced after her first post went viral online. The student, identified as Bisma Fareed, is currently pursuing a Bachelor's in English honours from Delhi's Hansraj College. In her previous post, she shared that despite being a college topper and her achievements, she couldn't secure an internship. "I'm a topper, and I am unable to get an internship," Ms Fareed wrote in her post, as she admitted it took her a while to accept that "skills matter more than marks". Her post comes as CBSE declared class 12 results today.

Reacting to feedback she received on LinkedIn, she shared another candid post with a message for both supporters and sceptics. "Thank you for making me feel like a deserving loser," Ms Fareed wrote.

In her post, she recalled how her previous post went viral, following which she "received zillions of motivating messages and a few hundred stereotypical questions". Amongst the remarks she received were "Why did you take up Arts if you're a topper?", "'Itna talented thi to BA kyun ki thi' (If you're a topper, why did you pursue BA?)", and "'BA walon ko kaun job deta hai?' (Who gives jobs to BA students?)".

Responding to the remarks, Ms Fareed wrote, "first and foremost, I would like to thank these 'Bade course wale, science Wale, B.Tech wale' people for entrenching the already existing stereotypes of the society!"

"Thank you for making every 'Arts' wala student inferior... as if only science, BTech, and so-called 'bade courses' contribute to society. The rest of us must be dumb," she added.

The DU student then took a more serious tone as she questioned the systemic disregard for Arts students. "If BA and Arts courses have no value, then why does the education system offer them? To fool us? To give people someone to mock?" she wrote.

"I have a solution for this problem! Why not just scrape off humanities and B.A. courses (or I should say 'chote courses'). It would force all of us to take up science and 'bade courses' and no one would be bothered," she added.

Also Read | Nikhil Kamath Asks Cops Why Bengaluru Traffic Is Getting Worse. Their Reply

In her post, Ms Fareed went on to remind people that the Arts is a choice, not a fallback. "Not everyone is interested in numbers, anatomy, or coding; some people prefer free thinking and creative expression. Arts students develop critical thinking, empathy, and problem-solving skills that are valuable in many industries. Creativity and innovation often come from the Arts, which can lead to groundbreaking ideas and solutions. The world needs diverse perspectives, and Arts students bring unique viewpoints to the table," she wrote.

Concluding her post, the DU student urged fellow Arts students not to let anyone undermine their worth. "Your choice of stream is valid, and your contributions are valuable."

"And to those who think they're superior, remember: the world needs a mix of skills, perspectives, and creativity. Let's celebrate our differences and promote inclusivity in education and beyond!" she added.

Since being shared, Ms Fareed's post has accumulated several comments. "Being an Arts student, I've faced similar struggles. But no course or stream is a joke. Each requires hard work and determination," wrote one user.

"I topped my class in coding and robotics, but I chose design. That's where my passion lies. It's not about what you can do, it's about what you want to do," shared another.

"There is really no such thing as a big or small course. Every field has its own demand. What matters most is finding the right path that aligns with your interests and degree," commented a third user.