Human Remains Found At Lancashire Home May Belong To Children, Say UK Police

Human remains believed to be those of children have been discovered by builders at a residential property in Lytham, Lancashire, according to The Metro. The bones were uncovered on August 15 at a site on Cleveland Road. Following the discovery, the construction team immediately alerted local authorities.

Lancashire Police confirmed that the remains are human and could possibly belong to children. Investigators believe the burial is likely historic and have stated there are no immediate signs of suspicious activity, as per the news portal.

A full forensic examination is currently underway to determine the age and identity of the remains. Police have also assured the public that the incident appears to be isolated. Authorities continue to investigate the origin of the remains as they work with forensic and historical experts.

In a statement on social media, Fylde Police said, "Our enquiries have led us to understand that they may be that of children and that this is an isolated historical burial."

Detective Inspector Andrew Crook from West CID said, "This is an incredibly sad discovery, and we are continuing our enquiries to establish the identity of the remains, including their age and how they died. Whilst we are keeping an open mind, I want to make it clear that we are not treating this as suspicious. We believe at this stage that the burial is a historic one."

"We would like to thank the homeowners and contractors for their patience whilst our enquiries were ongoing at the property."

The remains have now been removed from the property, and enquiries will continue to attempt to identify who they are, the police said in the statement.

"We know that this has attracted attention from the local community, so it was important to us to provide this update today. If you have any information that could assist us in identifying them, please get in touch with us on 101, quoting log 0616 of 15th August."