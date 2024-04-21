Delhi Techie Claims A Man Spit On Her At Metro Station: ''He Wasn't Even Sorry''

She also posted a picture of him, and a picture of her jeans where the man spat on her.

There are some etiquette and manners that every citizen should follow in public spaces. However, some people lack basic civic sense and can be a source of nuisance to others. Recently, a woman took to X to share a rather distressing incident that has gone viral. The woman named Rishika Gupta, who is a senior software engineer at LinkedIn, claimed that a man spat on her at a metro station in Delhi.

In her post, she explained that the man who was chewing tobacco spat on her while he was behind her on the escalator. She also posted a picture of him, and a picture of her jeans where the man spat on her.

''A man like him does not deserve to be surrounded by civilians. I was on the escalator of a metro station, and he was behind me. And what he did after that was just beyond anything. He SPAT on me. He was chewing tobacco or I don't know what, but he SPAT on me,'' she wrote.

''I don't even want to mention his intention of doing all this, which was very clear from the place he spat on me. I just don't understand what these kinds of people think and how dirty someone can be. The worst part is he wasn't even sorry for what he did. I hope no woman comes across a human like him,'' Ms Gupta added.

— Rishika Gupta (@rishikagupta__) April 20, 2024

Many users called the incident ''disgusting'' and asked her to file a police report regarding it, while some said that they would also like to hear the other part of the story.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, ''This is disgusting! Sorry, this happened to you :( I hope a police complaint has been made and action will be taken accordingly.''

Another commented, ''I felt so bad when someone spat on my car window. Can't express how I feel about you, going through this horrible experience. A lot of times, I roll-down my windows to argue with cab drivers when they spit on the roads. Pls. file an FIR, there might be some CCTV footage.''

A third said, ''I hate that we as women have to go through this BS. Similar things happened to me in a crowded workshop last month and it was so disgusting. No one helped or took action, neither the police nor the hotel management, which was even more painful.''

A fourth added, ''Chewing of tobacco is not allowed in Delhi Metro. Delhi metro comes under tobacco free zone. You should have reached to security and hand them the details, they would have checked camera and caught him in that station or next.''