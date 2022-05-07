Delhi School Teacher Shares Apology Note From A Student, Internet Amazed

Manu Gulati, a teacher at a Delhi government school, has shared a post on Twitter, which shows an apology note written by a student.
“Students, at times, amaze you with their thoughts. I asked students to write a 'sorry note' to someone imagining a situation where they need to express apology. Read what a student wrote imagining being an army officer. “My duty is my priority.” Salute to army personnels,” Ms Gulati said in her tweet.
According to the teacher, the note was a part of an English lesson where the students were asked to write a note of apology from a soldier's perspective for not attending sister's wedding.
Ms Gulati was moved by a student's note, which has received more than 250 likes and heartfelt comments from users.
“Outstanding, salute to our India army and the buddy who wrote this by his own imagination brilliant,” a user commented.
“Being a daughter of a soldier i can totally relate to his/ her words, touched,” another user wrote.
Ms Gulati always encourages her students to do better in life. She was seen in her most recent viral video encouraging a student to dance to a Haryanvi song.
One of the students requested Ms Gulati to show them how to do the steps. Hearing this, the English language teacher broke into dance.