Delhi Police's Latest Advisory On Road Safety Has A Witty 'Guns & Gulaabs' Reference

Delhi Police yet again demonstrated their social media prowess by sharing a road safety advisory with a creative twist on Twitter. Taking to the micro-blogging site on Monday, the police department shared a picture to remind citizens of some basic traffic rules and repercussions one would face if not abiding by them.

The picture shows a still from the latest web series 'Guns & Gulaabs'. In the picture, the actor Gulshan Devaiah who played the role of Atmaram in the series can be seen riding his bike without a helmet.

"Atmaram has 7 lives, you don't. Don't forget to gear up and ride smart! Always wear helmet while riding," the police department wrote while sharing the post.

See the post here:

Atmaram has 7 lives, you don't.

Don't forget to gear up and ride smart!

Always wear helmet while riding.#Roadsafety#DelhiPoliceCares#gunsandgulaabspic.twitter.com/Hj0lV8L2b8 — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) August 20, 2023

Twitter users were quick to react to Delhi Police's tweet. They seemed impressed by the cops' sense of humour.

Commenting on the post, a user wrote, "That's creative and with trend."

Another user commented, "Lol this is nicely played."

"Smart marketing," the third user wrote.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police is known for its amusing and witty social media posts. Earlier, Delhi Police shared a video on social media to educate people about the risk of 'reckless driving.' Delhi Police posted an attention-grabbing video to inform people of the negative impacts of reckless driving.

The video shows a man performing dangerous stunts on a bike with a woman as a pillion rider. The couple can be seen riding without a helmet. The hilarious yet alarming video further shows the man losing balance and falling off the motorbike with a thud along with the woman.

