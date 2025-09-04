Delhi Man Claims He Was Scammed On Tinder Date: "Please Be Careful If..."

A Delhi-based man claimed in a Reddit post that he recently fell victim to a Tinder date scam at a Karkardooma cafe, where he was slapped with a hefty bill of Rs 50,000. The post shared last week has gained massive traction, with social media users sharing their own experiences and asking others to be aware.

The man said that he matched with a girl on the dating app and agreed to meet her at a cafe. He wrote that everything looked normal at the beginning, but after some time, the staff kept bringing expensive items. According to him, they didn't show the menu properly. And at the end, they handed the bill of over Rs 50,000.

"This is clearly a scam setup where they lure people (mostly through dating apps) and then rip them off with absurdly high bills. I don't want anyone else to get trapped in this."

The man urged others to be careful if someone insists on meeting at such unknown cafes, especially around metro stations. He suggested that one should always check reviews online before going inside.

While responding to the post, one user wrote, "Go again and order or ask the price of one of the same expensive things. I'm sure they won't be charging those exuberant charges to all customers. You will have enough proof."

"Now this scam has become more sofisticated... they dnt add exrta things but get the girl to order every thing... and everything comes to the table... and police are also involved with them," another wrote.

"When are people gonna learn? This didn't just start, it's been going on since 2024," a third user wrote.