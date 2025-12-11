Fake Castrol Oil Seized In Delhi, Cops Bust Counterfeit Engine Oil Unit

The Delhi Police have busted a large counterfeit engine oil manufacturing unit operating in Alipur, seizing a massive cache of infringed Castrol-branded products ready for distribution in the market. Acting on specific intelligence received on December 9, the District Investigation Unit (DIU) raided the factory in Alipur, with officials from Castrol Limited accompanying the team to authenticate the material.

During the raid, the police recovered 239 litres of fake Castrol oil, 304 empty bottles with the company's label, 3,000 barcode stickers, over 700 Castrol bottlecaps and 11,200 MRP stickers of multiple Castrol products. The team also seized a sealing machine, an iron, plastic funnel, measurement tools, an oil pump, a gauge and a litre of orange liquid dye used in the manufacturing process.

Illegal Unit Operating For Last 6 Months

Investigators said the illegal unit had been running for the past six months and was supplying the counterfeited lubricant across parts of Delhi. Two individuals-Ajay Bhardwaj, 27, from Sonepat, and Sachin Sharma, 22, from Jeevan Vihar, Sonepat-have been identified as operators of the setup.

The detailed seizure includes 10,060 Castrol Activ 20W-40 MRP stickers, 1,160 Castrol GTX 20W-50 MRP stickers, 100 bottles of Castrol Activ 20W-40 (1 litre), 99 bottles of Castrol RX Super 15W-40 (1 litre), and four buckets of Castrol CRB Plus 20W-40 (10 litre), along with thousands of packaging components.

Police have said that further investigation was underway to identify the wider network involved in the racket.