Delhi Autorickshaw Raises A Valid Question On Honking, In KBC Style

Making your way through heavy traffic can be a herculean task. But, what makes it more challenging is the incessant honking that many resort to while driving. While it may not ease the traffic, the honking definitely gets on our nerves at times.

If you are one of those culprits who just can't take their hands off the horn, then this viral photo of a banner is for you. The banner, printed behind a three-wheeler in Delhi, poses a simple question but in the Kaun Banega Crorepati-style.

The quirky question read, “Traffic mein horn bajane se kya hota hai? (What happens when you honk in traffic?)” It is accompanied by four options that are equally amusing.

“A: Light jaldi green hoti hai, (The traffic light turns green quicker?),” this is the first option. The second one is what we all wish at one point amidst heavy traffic. “B: Sadak chaudi ho jaati hai (The road gets broader)”.

The third option may not be that practical but seems like the only escape from the choked roads. It read, “C: Gaadi udne lagti hai (The car starts to fly).” The fourth option is probably what you will find after digging through the reasons for honking unnecessarily. “D: Kuch nahi” (Nothing)”.

The caption read, “Brilliant. On a three-wheeler in Delhi.”

Many, on Twitter, have praised the creator of the banner for highlighting a long-standing problem in an out-of-the-box way.

“KBC modelled question... Awe-inspiring and seamless thought. Undoubtedly one should grasp the gravity of the situation,” one comment read.

Referring to a similar situation when people wait for an elevator, a person said, “Answer is option-A. Just like how lift ka button baar-baar dabane se lift jaldi aa jaati hai.”

A few came up with a new option “E: Samne wala side de deta hai.”

So, tell us what option did you pick?