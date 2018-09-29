'Dead Body' Found On Ohio Road Turns Out To Be...

The 'body' was found on the edge of a nature reserve.

On Thursday, cops from the Colerain Township Police in Ohio, US, responded to a call about a dead body spotted on the side of a road. However, a detailed examination of the 'body' by a coroner later determined that it wasn't actually a body... but simply a realistic mannequin. According to local reports, the mannequin/body was found on the edge of the Richardson Nature Preserve in the Colerain Township of Ohio.

According to Fox News, the body was found by a Hamilton County engineer. The engineer spotted it wrapped in a garbage bag on Thursday afternoon and called the police.

However, even when cops arrived at the scene, they did not realise that it wasn't a dead body in the plastic bag but simply a mannequin. It was only when a coroner was called and examined the body that everyone realised it wasn't human.

Colerain Police Chief Mark Denney said the mannequin appeared to be a realistic sex doll.

Talk about a case of mistaken identity!

This, however, is not the first time that cops have been left confused by a dummy. Back in 2016, New York police broke into a vehicle to 'rescue' an apparently frozen woman, only to find it was a life-size mannequin.