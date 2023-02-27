CRED CEO Kunal Shah Reveals His Salary, Sparks Discussion On Internet

Kunal Shah stated that he draws a monthly salary of Rs 15,000.

Kunal Shah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of fintech company CRED, held an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram on Sunday where he revealed his salary. Mr Shah stated that he draws a monthly salary of Rs 15,000 and also stated the reason for the same.

The answer was in response to a question posed by a user: "Your salary at CRED is so low? How do you survive?" Responding to the same, Mr Shah said, "I don't believe I should get a good salary till the company is profitable. My salary at CRED is Rs 15,000 per month and I can survive as I sold my company FreeCharge in the past."

The screenshot of the story was shared on Twitter by user Ajeeth Patel. He wrote alongside the screenshot, "There are CEOs who take salaries in crores then we have Kunal Shah."

Since being shared, the post has amassed over two thousand likes and 1.4 lakh views. However, Mr Shah's response seems to have divided the internet. While some appreciate the CEO's move, others point that it is simply a way to save tax.

"Very impressive," remarked a user.

"Being humble and flexing in the same sentence. His words always poke me to be curious," said a user.

"He's also an angel investor and has invested in over 500 startups. His angel investments will also be giving him income as when he exits from investments," commented another person.

Another user added, "Who here is fool enough to think taking home 15K makes a difference in his life? I mean the guy sold his startup worth hundreds of crores. He's loaded."

An internet user stated, "He should take his salary in CRED coins."

