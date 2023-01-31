Man Makes 'Next Level Pitch' For Job At Cred, Internet Is Impressed

People on the internet appreciated his efforts

Searching for a new job and re-working a resume can be daunting. While many of us try to add a creative touch to grab the recruiter's attention. So, in an attempt to get his resume noticed, a man named Karthig Saravanan, a LinkedIn user made a creative commercial for his job application at Cred.

Mr Saravanan made a commercial for the company. Along with the commercial, he wrote, "Hello there! This is Karthig. I'm a self-taught illustrator and motion designer who loves to make videos and digital illustrations. I made this video commercial as an application to intern at cred."

In his post, he tagged Cred's founder Kunal Shah and the company's head of design Harish Sivaramakrishnan.

Check out the video here:

The post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being shared, it has been liked 8,284 times and has several comments as well. People on the internet appreciated his efforts. A user wrote, "Wow! You should be so proud of what you have accomplished. Your work is entertaining, engaging, and well-executed. Keep shining, Karthig!!"

Another user commented, "I appreciate your way of internship application. This is what candidates suppose to do when asking for a job opening - you should showcase your capabilities in the form of work/projects. I wish you betterment and upward movement for your upcoming professional journey."

The third user wrote, "Amazing work bro. This is a pure skill-based resume, from the video I can't guess your age, educational qualifications or gender but easily understand that you have got real skills for the job, and IMO that's the main thing which should matter. Btw loved the FTE text at the end."

"This is next level pitch," the fourth user wrote.

