Couple's Note For Guests Who Missed RSVP Deadline For Wedding Goes Viral

A couple has gone viral on social media for crafting a special note for guests who could not attend the wedding. Titled 'Missed RSVP', the note addressed those who didn't respond on time. It has gained a lot of traction, amassing more than 11 million views in about two days. RSVP is an initial derived from the French phrase Repondez s'il vous plait, which means "Respond, if it pleases you" to require confirmation of an invitation. It is widely used in many invites sent out for different functions.

But when guests forgot to RSVP for the couple's wedding, the bride and groom sent a note that has been dubbed classy and mature by social media users.

"We are sorry you can't make it to our wedding. Our RSVP deadline has passed and you unfortunately did not respond. We would have love to have you attend but final numbers have now been turned in and your presence will be missed," the note, posted on X by user Chi Chi, says.

— Chi Chi (@BlackBarbie_Chi) March 13, 2024

It started a discussion on the microblogging platform.

"They set that boundary with so much class, I'm actually taking notes," said one user. "I don't see an issue! We're adults! If you see there's a deadline, follow it or miss out," commented another.

"It's perfect. I would have dropped the zoom link in there too," a third user said.

RSVP is an etiquette concept that helps a host plan an event efficiently by getting to know who all are attending. The information can impact things like seating arrangement and even food and drink quantities.

If someone does not respond to the RSVP, it is assumed that they are not attending.