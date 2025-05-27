Man In Australia Vanished Minutes After Wedding, Months Later Bride Discovered His Secret

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. An Australian woman, identified as Kylie, shared her brief marriage tale. Her wedding lasted less than 24 hours after her groom vanished unexpectedly. They had a beautiful ceremony, but he disappeared during the reception.

An Australian woman recently shared the shocking story of her marriage that lasted less than a day. Talking on an Australian radio show 'Late Drive with Ben, Liam & Belle', the woman, simply identified as Kylie, revealed that her happily-ever-after abruptly ended when her groom disappeared in the middle of their wedding. "I had a really short marriage. It wasn't even 24 hours," she claimed. "We got married and had a beautiful wedding ... We had the ceremony, did the photos. He was beautiful during the photoshoot; he was the love of my life," she said, noting that they had been together for six years prior to the big day.

However, Ms Kylie revealed that her marriage was over in less than a day after her husband vanished during the wedding reception. "He was gone for the reception," she said.

The woman said she was mystified and ended up alone in her wedding suite on the night of the nuptials. "He just disappeared. I didn't hear from him for months," she told the radio show, adding that she was forced to cancel her planned honeymoon and was embarrassed when family and friends called to ask about her husband's whereabouts.

Ms Kylie said it was months after the incident that she discovered the reason for her partner's disappearance. She claimed that her ex was having an affair. "He was seeing somebody else (the whole time), but he let us get married. He didn't want to be with me," she said.

Also Read | Australian Actress Seeks Rs 1.6 Crore To 'Cryogenically Preserve' Teen Son's Body Who Died By Suicide

Moreover, Ms Kylie claimed that she later learned that the woman her partner was seeing was her own cousin. "I don't see him or my cousin. That would be really awkward," she revealed.

She said that while she has managed to move on from the nightmare and has divorced her husband, the experience has left her scarred to some degree. When asked if she would ever wed again, she replied, "No".

Ms Kylie said that she gets reminded of the bizarre series of events often. "My kids think it's hilarious," she admitted, noting that her children were not fathered by the mystery groom.