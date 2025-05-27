Australian Actress Seeks Rs 1.6 Crore To 'Cryogenically Preserve' Teen Son's Body Who Died By Suicide

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Australian actress Clare McCann seeks $300,000 for son's cryopreservation. Her 13-year-old son Atreyu died by suicide after alleged bullying in school. A GoFundMe has raised about $3,200, with a week to meet the $300,000 goal.

Australian actress and filmmaker Clare McCann is desperately seeking to raise AUD 300,000 (Rs 1,65,16,860) within a week to cryogenically preserve her 13-year-old son Atreyu's body. According to the New York Post, Atreyu died by suicide on May 23, following months of alleged bullying at his New South Wales public school. The actress believes cryopreservation could potentially allow for future revival. A GoFundMe page has been set up on her behalf, but so far, only about $3,200 has been raised. Ms McCann is racing against time, stating that if the funds aren't raised within seven days, the opportunity for potential future revival will be lost.

"My 13-year-old son tragically took his own life after months of brutal bullying at a NSW public school. I'm urgently raising $300,000 to cryogenically preserve his body within the next 7 days — or the opportunity for him to live again will be lost forever," she wrote on the GoFundMe page.

She expressed her anguish, stating that she had repeatedly alerted the school, Department of Education, and Children's Services about the alleged bullying her son, Atreyu, faced. She claims to have provided extensive evidence, including medical records, psychological reports, and a formal PTSD diagnosis, but asserts that no effective action was taken.

"We only have one chance left to cryogenically preserve his body within the next 7 days. If we miss this window, we lose the chance for any future revival that science may offer. This is about hope and justice," she added.

According to the GoFundMe page, the donated funds will cover immediate cryopreservation and legal transportation, necessary medical and legal services, and establishing a trust in Atreyu's name to protect his legacy. Any remaining amount will be allocated towards anti-bullying education, support for families experiencing similar situations and legal action against institutions allegedly responsible for failing Atreyu.

What is Cryopreservation?

Cryopreservation is the process of preserving cells, tissues, organs, or whole organisms by cooling them to extremely low temperatures, typically below -130 degree C, often using liquid nitrogen (--196 degree C). At these temperatures, biological activity, including metabolic processes, is effectively halted, allowing long-term storage without significant degradation. The goal is to maintain viability for future revival or use, such as in medical transplants, fertility treatments, or research.

McCann told news.com.au, "All I need to say is how much I really need these funds to give my son what he wanted. About six or seven years ago, we started talking about the afterlife and heaven, and I talked to him a little about cryogenics, and he told me he would like to do that. Over the years, we talked about that that's what we would want to do together, never separate. He deserves a second chance to live the life he wanted."

Southern Cryonics, Australia's first cryonics facility, opened in Holbrook last year, generating significant attention. Notably, it performed its first cryopreservation procedure on a man in his 80s who died in a Sydney hospital.