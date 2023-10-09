''Could Have Broken A Tooth'': Man Finds Fried Screw In A Bag of Chips At KFC

He said he ''could have broken a tooth'' if he had bitten into the screw.

A man in the UK was left shocked after he found a metal screw in a meal from KFC. The incident happened last week when Callum Feehan, 25, bought a meal from KFC's outlet in Canterbury Street, Gillingham, as per Metro. After coming home, he put a handful of chips in his mouth and felt something metal, and found a fried screw. He said he ''could have broken a tooth'' if he had bitten into the screw.

He said, ''I bought the meal and came home. I'd literally put a handful of chips in my mouth and I could feel something rattling around in my mouth, and when I pulled it out it was a fried screw. I could have broken a tooth – thankfully I didn't.''

The IT worker contacted KFC on X but said they only replied when he threatened to inform Environmental Health. He added that they haven't replied since he sent a photo of the metal object.

"I wasn't overly happy. I immediately contacted KFC on Twitter, or X now, and they completely ignored me for at least 48 hours.

It was only when I threatened them with Environmental Health that they replied.

‘They asked for a photo and asked where it was purchased and said they'd get back to me. That was Sunday, but there's been nothing since,'' he said.

The customer was also upset at the lack of response and accountability from the company.

''I go down to that KFC once or twice a week. I've had a few issues before but nothing major. It's more concerning that they don't seem to be concerned that I found it in my food. They're not really taking what I told them seriously, which is what I'd expect from somewhere I go quite regularly.''

A KFC spokesman later said: ‘We have strict processes in place to prevent any foreign objects from entering the food we serve. As a result, we take claims of this nature extremely seriously and can confirm our team is investigating as a matter of urgency. We are also in touch with Callum to keep him updated.''

A few months back, a person found a spider inside his KFC chicken wrap at an outlet in Newport, South Wales. The man, named Luke Hatherall, discovered the dead arthropod on the lettuce, after taking a big bite of his meal.

"The manager didn't seem to care at all, offered me a refund, of course, but the way they acted was as if it happens all the time," he said, as per multiple news reports.