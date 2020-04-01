Social Distancing Won't Stop The Party, Not On This Street. Watch

Coronavirus: Residents of a UK street practice social distance dancing every morning.

The UK has been in lockdown for over a week now to contain the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus. With residents being asked to stay in and avoid going out too much, many have come up with novel ways to combat boredom and keep their spirits high. Some, like the residents of a street in Cheshire, have even come up with creative ways to have fun while still following the rules of social distancing.

According to the World Health Organisation, social distancing involves maintaining a distance of three to six feet between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing. "When someone coughs or sneezes they spray small liquid droplets from their nose or mouth which may contain virus. If you are too close, you can breathe in the droplets, including the COVID-19 virus if the person coughing has the disease," the UN agency explained on its website.

To maintain social distance, residents of a street in Frodsham, Cheshire, hold a dance party on their doorsteps every day, reports The Scotsman. A video shared by Elsa Williams on Twitter shows the residents of the street, young and old, shaking a leg while making sure they maintain a distance from each other.

"Socially distant dancing happens every day on our road at 11am during #lockdown," wrote Ms Williams while sharing the footage.

Socially distant dancing happens every day on our road at 11am during #lockdown. This was day seven.#Covid19#StayHomeSaveLivespic.twitter.com/yBw2Q230CA — Elsa Williams (@elsalwilliams) March 31, 2020

Since being shared online one day ago, the video has collected more than 1.7 million views on the microblogging platform, along with 80,000 'likes'. In the comments section, many have praised the community activity.

Is there a house for sell on that street?? So cute! — Nonna (@NonnaSJF) March 31, 2020

Brilliant — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) March 31, 2020

Ms Williams further explained in the comments section that the dance sessions are led by a local fitness instructor named Janet Woodcock.

"Distance dancing only lasts 10 minutes a day so causes minimal disturbance. Mostly our road is kids and elderly residents who are self isolating, so they look forward to it," she wrote.

This is not the only social distance dancing video to have captured social media's attention. A video of a grandfather and his granddaughter's dance-off had also gone viral earlier this week.