Grandpa's Dance-Off With Granddaughter Is The Cutest Thing Ever. Watch

Coronavirus: Social distancing won't stop the party for this grandfather and granddaughter.

Physical distance can't stop the party - at least not for this grandfather and granddaughter duo. Over the weekend, Sherrie Neely from Nashville, Tennessee, shared a sweet video of her father and her daughter dancing while standing across the street from each other to maintain social distancing guidelines.

According to Today Magazine, Ms Neely's parents moved across the street from her when her daughter Kira was still a baby. Since then, the 6-year-old has been very close to her grandparents, so social distancing from them during the coronavirus pandemic has been tough for her.

Luckily, she found a way around the problem by starting dance-offs with her grandfather, whom she calls "Papa."

In the video shared by Kira's mother, she can be seen standing across the road from her grandfather Marvin Neely, who will turn 81 next month, as the two shake a leg to Jackson 5's 'ABC'.

"This is the street that separates my house from my parent's house, and is typically crossed multiple times throughout the day. Kira loves her 'Papa' so much and they've now started daily 'dance offs' since the virus is keeping them separated," wrote Ms Neely while sharing the video.

Since being shared on Saturday, the video has collected over 2.3 lakh views and more than 7,000 'shares', along with hundreds of comments.

"Just one word. Uplifting! Thank you. This is wonderful," wrote one person in the comments section. "That's great. Can't beat the love between a child and their grandparents," said another.

According to WHO, social distancing involves maintaining a distance of 3 feet between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing. "When someone coughs or sneezes they spray small liquid droplets from their nose or mouth which may contain virus. If you are too close, you can breathe in the droplets, including the COVID-19 virus if the person coughing has the disease," the UN agency explained on its website.