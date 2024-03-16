Company Faces Backlash For Excluding Work-Life Balance In Job Requirements

The company job ad reads "If your goal in life is to have a work/life balance, then please don't apply".

A company's recruitment advertisement has sparked outrage among Reddit users due to an unconventional condition. Apart from the typical job requirements, the company specified that candidates seeking work-life balance need not apply for the position.

"Work/life balance? Never heard of her. Honestly, I kinda want to apply just to see how insane the interview would be," one Reddit user expressed while sharing a screenshot of the ad.

In the job posting, the company explicitly stated, "If your goal in life is to have a work/life balance, then please don't apply. We are not a company that prioritises work-life balance; instead, we believe in the integration of work and life. They are not mutually exclusive. We adhere to the philosophy of 'Work hard, play hard,' where enjoying the fruits of your labor is paramount."





The post garnered nearly 100 upvotes within a day, prompting various reactions from Reddit users.

One user sarcastically praised the company for displaying a clear warning sign upfront, saying, "It's good of them to put that enormous red flag right out front. Saved a lot of time and effort when you know the scam upfront."

Another user remarked, "You're here to live for work, not work to live. If you're not giving your soul to this job, then who will pay for the owner's new house in Miami?"

A third user advocated for prioritising life over work, stating, "I call it 'life/work balance' because life is more important and should always come first. I would really like to see everyone else refer to it that way as well."