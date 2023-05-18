'Circumstances Teach': Nagaland Minister Shares Video Of Boy Saving Shop Amid Storm

Mr Along took to Twitter to share the video

Nagaland's Tourism and Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along is internet's favourite politician. He is popular for his amusing and witty social media posts and is also skilled at communicating ideas and promoting his native state. He recently shared a video of a young boy protecting his shop amid a heavy storm and the heartbreaking clip struck a chord with internet users.

Mr Along took to Twitter to share the video. In the video, the boy is seen helping his mother amid a heavy storm. He initially holds on to the tarpaulin sheet while his mother ties a rope to the items kept in the shop. Further in the video, he runs to pick up a chair that fell as a result of the heavy winds. Mr Along was amazed by the fact that the boy was too young to comprehend that level of responsibility.

"Age is not a factor to understand responsibility, the circumstances only teach it!" reads the caption of the 31-second video. Since being shared ten hours ago, the video has amassed 2.1 lakh views and 11,000 likes.

"The moment u realise what u have is important for ur survival u become responsible no matter what ur age is," said a user.

A second person said, "Painful, touching, saddening.."

"Adversity & worst times teaches you everything to be Caring & Responsible," commented another user.

"If only adults were this responsible !" said a person.

"Life teaches the practical lessons which are not taught in schools," said a user.

Another user added, "How sweet and wise that kid is. God bless him."